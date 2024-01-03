Nutritionist discusses ways to prevent respiratory illnesses during the winter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Doctors warn there could be a rise in respiratory illnesses such as the flu, COVID and RSV now that the holidays are over.

The CDC says the worst of the respiratory illness season is still to come.

Things like washing your hands and staying away from those who aren’t feeling well are great ways to stay healthy, but Dr. Michael Garko, a nutritionist, says there are other things you can do to strengthen your immune system. He recommends a balanced diet, hydrating properly, resting and managing stress.

“Some of these things are going to sound so cliché and people are going to say yeah yeah yeah I know, and they move on,” Dr. Garko said.

He suggests eating a balance of micronutrients.

“You only have three micronutrients: protein carbohydrates and fat. The minute you start to mess around and limit one, or eliminate another you end up with problems,” Garko said. “Some people are on this weight loss journey and they will say ‘I’m not going to eat any carbohydrates.’ Well, what’s gonna happen is you are going to flatten out and have low energy levels.”

Dr. Garko also says hydration is important for staying healthy.

“Your body is about 62% water... so water is critical for your immune system,” he said. “Water also supports blood volume. Your immune system relies on your bloodstream to transport fluid, nutrients and other elements and signals to the other tissues and organs how things are going. So blood plasma is made up of what? 90 percent water so hydration is necessary to support the blood volume.”

He also stressed the importance of rest.

