Red Cross recognizes Crumbl Cookies for its delicious donations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you make a blood donation to the American Red Cross in the Bryan-College Station area, chances are you’ll be treated to a cookie from Crumbl Cookies in College Station.

The business has been supporting the Red Cross with donations of cookies for blood donors and on Tuesday, the organization showed its appreciation by presenting the business with a certificate of recognition.

The local Red Cross has collected over 1,000 units of blood since Crumbl began offering its donations, and each donation helps at least three blood recipients, said Executive Director Jennifer Young.

“While it may seem small to you, it’s huge to us and that’s why the American Red Cross wants to recognize you as an ‘Outstanding Community Partner’ to honor your exceptional giving and generosity and we can’t thank you enough,” said Young.

Co-owner and general manager Jessica Murksi says giving back to the community has always been part of the business plan.

“Just the whole gravity of seeing somebody wanting a cookie and that turning into saving lives with blood has just been humbling, and is just the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in a community,” said Murski.

Last year Murksi received the Crumbl Cookies Heart of Hospitality Manager of the Year award, an award that recognizes managers dedicated to hospitality, authenticity, relationships, and putting others first.

