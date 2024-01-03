Reports have Bama WR Holmon Wiggins coming to Aggieland to join Elko’s staff

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:13 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mike Elko is adding SEC coaching experience to his staff. TexAgs Executive Editor Billy Liucci was first to report that Holmon Wiggins is leaving Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama to be Texas A&M’s wide receivers coach.

Wiggins has been at Alabama for the last two seasons and Bama 247 Sports is reporting that Holmon will be a Co-Offensive Coordinator along with newly hired quarterbacks coach Collin Klein.

Wiggins has coached DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, and Jaylen Waddle during his short stint at Bama.

