Rudder beats Magnolia 61-57

Rudder wins season opener over Waller
Rudder wins season opener over Waller(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers build a 1st half lead and never gave it up as they won their first game of 2024 61-57 over Magnolia Tuesday afternoon at The Armory.

Jaquise Martin paced Rudder with 22 points, while Kayden Holmes added 18 points and Randon Cooks contributed 11.

Magnolia was led in scoring by Caleb Johnston’s 16 point effort.

The Rangers will travel to A&M Consolidated High School on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6:30.

