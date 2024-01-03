Sign up and learn to play this icy sport with Brazos Valley Hockey

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -New year, new hobby?

If your new years resolution is to try something different, Brazos Valley Hockey is offering classes for beginners.

Sign up for Learn to Play; a course that will teach your child aged 14 and under the basics of the sport.

Learn to Play is a multiple week program, with the choice of one or two days per week.

“Just being able to help the kids in any capacity and especially in a sport that I love, it’s a lot if fun,” said Club President Blake Zeitman.

If they’re not ready to commit just yet, on February 24th from 5:45-6:45 p.m., kids ages 4-9 are welcome to try hockey for free!

Experienced coaches will introduce your player to hockey, and no previous hockey or skating experience is necessary.

Just bring a bike helmet!

You must register in advance.

Sponsors, volunteers and coaches are also needed.

For more information, click here.

