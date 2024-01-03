Sign up and learn to play this icy sport with Brazos Valley Hockey

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -New year, new hobby?

If your new years resolution is to try something different, Brazos Valley Hockey is offering classes for beginners.

Sign up for Learn to Play; a course that will teach your child aged 14 and under the basics of the sport.

Learn to Play is a multiple week program, with the choice of one or two days per week.

“Just being able to help the kids in any capacity and especially in a sport that I love, it’s a lot if fun,” said Club President Blake Zeitman.

If they’re not ready to commit just yet, on February 24th from 5:45-6:45 p.m., kids ages 4-9 are welcome to try hockey for free!

Experienced coaches will introduce your player to hockey, and no previous hockey or skating experience is necessary.

Just bring a bike helmet!

You must register in advance.

Sponsors, volunteers and coaches are also needed.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union
IHOP closes near campus, plans show large future development coming to the area
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The family inside this Leon County home safely escaped Sunday night before the fire spread.
UTVs may have sparked separate fires that damaged two Leon County structures
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from the agency but will...
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from ESD
Jeramie Garrett is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading...
Man arrested in connection to aggravated robbery of smoke shop

Latest News

Monica Madero-Barraza has proved that she has what it takes to be “The Greatest Baker."
Vote for the owner of MoMa Cakes to be “The Greatest Baker”
When you’re done with your empty glass bottles turn them into something that can last you a...
Get a one of a kind candle from two chicks and a flame
You can cut pictures and words out of magazines, use postcards from exhibitions at The Arts...
Make your 2024 goals come to life with a vision board
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Get a one of a kind candle from two chicks and a flame