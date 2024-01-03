Study: Here are the US states that most people are moving to

Most Americans are continuing to move eastbound and southbound according to a 2023 study.
Most Americans are continuing to move eastbound and southbound according to a 2023 study.(Canva)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Many United States citizens move to another state at some point in their lives, and United Van Lines has tracked migrations for more than four decades.

The company released its 47th Annual Movers Study Tuesday.

According to the study, Americans who move are mostly moving eastbound and southbound as they relocate to less expensive areas.

The study also says the state most Americans moved to this past year is Vermont with 65% of moves being inbound, making it the No. 1 state most people moved to for the third year in a row.

Reasons listed for moving to The Green Mountain State include being closer to family making up 29% of given reasons and a lifestyle change making up 20%.

Vermont is not the only state to have a consecutive migration pattern, as New Jersey was the state from which most people moved for the sixth year in a row, with 65% of moves being outbound.

The main reason given for moving out of New Jersey with 27% was for retirement purposes.

Several states in the Southeastern part of the United States continued to increase in popularity, with South Carolina making up 63% of the moves, and North Carolina and Alabama sharing 60%.

Arkansas and West Virginia also joined the list of top inbound states.

After New Jersey, states which saw the highest percentage of outbound moves included Illinois with 61%, and Michigan and California both with 58%.

The United Van Lines vice president said the trend of Americans moving to more affordable lower-density areas across the country continued into 2023.

The top 10 inbound states in 2023 were:

  1. Vermont
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. South Carolina
  4. Arkansas
  5. Rhode Island
  6. North Carolina
  7. South Dakota
  8. Alabama
  9. New Mexico
  10. West Virginia

The top eight outbound states in 2023 were:

  1. New Jersey
  2. Illinois
  3. North Dakota
  4. New York
  5. Michigan
  6. California
  7. Massachusetts
  8. Kansas

For more information on the study, visit the United Van Lines website.

