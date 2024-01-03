A tall drink of water: Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley from Tuesday night

Drought-denting rain fell across just about the entire Brazos Valley Tuesday night into...
Drought-denting rain fell across just about the entire Brazos Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lovely night, wasn’t it? A good, soaking rain fell across the Brazos Valley Tuesday night, leaving some impressive rain gauge puddles behind. Taking radar estimates and all current reports into account, it appears just about everyone received at least a half inch of rain. Not a bad haul to start the year!

Below are some of the official measures and reports from you:

RAINFALL TOTALS:

Below are rain totals from reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport: 1.25″
  • Coulter Field: 1.30″
  • Huntsville: 0.94″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.22″
  • Hearne: 1.18″
  • Crockett: 0.87″
  • Trinity: 1.00″
  • Centerville: 1.40″
  • Coldspring: 0.43″
  • Madisonville: 1.01″
  • Caldwell: 1.89″
  • Navasota: 0.60″
  • Giddings: 0.66″
  • Anderson: 1.10″
  • Cameron: 0.68″
  • Brenham: 0.64″
  • Somerville: 1.08″
  • Wellborn: 1.43″
  • Near Johnson Elementary (Bryan): 1.55″
  • South Bryan: 1.60″
  • Wixon Valley: 1.59″

Have a rainfall total to report? Send us an email: weather@kbtx.com

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union
IHOP closes near campus, plans show large future development coming to the area
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The family inside this Leon County home safely escaped Sunday night before the fire spread.
UTVs may have sparked separate fires that damaged two Leon County structures
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from the agency but will...
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from ESD
Jeramie Garrett is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading...
Man arrested in connection to aggravated robbery of smoke shop

Latest News

Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 1/3
Tuesday Evening Weather Update - January 2
Every 2-3 days will give another widespread chance at drought-denting rain across the Brazos...
Defroster morning, windshield wiper afternoon: Quick storm system brings widespread rain Tuesday
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 1/2/24