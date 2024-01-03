A tall drink of water: Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley from Tuesday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lovely night, wasn’t it? A good, soaking rain fell across the Brazos Valley Tuesday night, leaving some impressive rain gauge puddles behind. Taking radar estimates and all current reports into account, it appears just about everyone received at least a half inch of rain. Not a bad haul to start the year!

Below are some of the official measures and reports from you:

RAINFALL TOTALS:

Below are rain totals from reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: 1.25″



Coulter Field: 1.30″



Huntsville: 0.94″



Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.22″



Hearne: 1.18″



Crockett: 0.87″



Trinity: 1.00″



Centerville: 1.40″



Coldspring: 0.43″



Madisonville: 1.01″



Caldwell: 1.89″



Navasota: 0.60″



Giddings: 0.66″



Anderson: 1.10″



Cameron: 0.68″



Brenham: 0.64″



Somerville: 1.08″



Wellborn: 1.43″

Near Johnson Elementary (Bryan): 1.55″

South Bryan: 1.60″

Wixon Valley: 1.59″



Have a rainfall total to report? Send us an email: weather@kbtx.com

