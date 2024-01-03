TDCJ searching for wanted man with ties to Bryan-College Station
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for a wanted man who previously lived in Bryan and College Station.
TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Christopher Morgan for failing to comply with his supervision.
Morgan was released after serving time for multiple convictions including unlawful possession of a firearm and a burglary charge.
The 37-year-old has blue eyes and is six feet tall.
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
