Treat of the Day: A&M Biology professor earns award

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Dr. Asha Rao! The Texas A&M Biology professor was selected as a 2024 Provost Academic Professional Track Faculty Teaching Excellence Award recipient!

She’s among 10 campus faculty honored.

The award was created in 2019 by the CTE to encourage, recognize and reward faculty and illustrate both the impact of an effective teaching approach and the value of student-centered learning.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union
IHOP closes near campus, plans show large future development coming to the area
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The family inside this Leon County home safely escaped Sunday night before the fire spread.
UTVs may have sparked separate fires that damaged two Leon County structures
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from the agency but will...
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from ESD
Jeramie Garrett is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading...
Man arrested in connection to aggravated robbery of smoke shop

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD social worker awarded 2023 Patrick D Robertson Award of Excellence
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD social worker awarded 2023 Patrick D Robertson Award of Excellence
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD social worker awarded 2023 Patrick D Robertson Award of Excellence
Treat of the Day: Santa visits NICU at St. Joseph Health
Treat of the Day: Santa visits NICU at St. Joseph Health
Students and teachers at Kemp Carver Elementary in Bryan were spreading holiday cheer
Treat of the Day: Kemp Carver Elementary spreads holiday cheer