Treat of the Day: A&M Biology professor earns award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Dr. Asha Rao! The Texas A&M Biology professor was selected as a 2024 Provost Academic Professional Track Faculty Teaching Excellence Award recipient!

She’s among 10 campus faculty honored.

The award was created in 2019 by the CTE to encourage, recognize and reward faculty and illustrate both the impact of an effective teaching approach and the value of student-centered learning.

