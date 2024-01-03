Vote for the owner of MoMa Cakes to be “The Greatest Baker”

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Owner of MoMa Cakes, Monica Madero-Barraza, has proved that she has what it takes to be “The Greatest Baker,” but she needs her community’s help to win the Grand Prize.

In this competition, presented by Buddy Valastro, otherwise known as the “Cake Boss,” one amazing baker will take home $10,000 and win the opportunity to be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine!

Here’s where the community can help.

Public voting will determine the winner of the “People’s Choice” award.

You can vote for free once every 24 hours. Click here to be directed to the voting page.

Be sure to share this link with your friends and family, so Madero-Barraza can collect as many votes as possible before time runs out on Thursday, January 4 at 6pm CST.

