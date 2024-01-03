Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report from a concerned citizen led officers to the two men who attempted to flee but...
Bryan police say men who evaded officers arrested after crashing pickup truck
Bryan-College Station's 10 hottest years on record
2023 was Bryan-College Station’s hottest year on record
As we start the new year, TxDot wants drivers in Texas to be extra careful on roads.
TxDOT urges safer roads in the new year, aiming for the first deathless day in over two decades
The event took place at Friends Congregational Church in College Station.
Dozens celebrate the life of teen on what would be his 14th birthday
Anyone looking for a meal or community event is invited to attend.
New Years meal being offered by local woman

Latest News

A&M women's basketball opens conference play this week
A&M women's basketball opens conference play this week
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes in Japan leave at least 62 dead. Fears grow about saving people still trapped
Shania Green, 18, was found dead at a house party in Grayson, according to the Gwinnett County...
Young mother found dead at house party just a month after her 18th birthday