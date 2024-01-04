Aggieland Humane Society offering $24 dog adoption special
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Aggieland Humane Society is kicking off the new year with a $24 Dog Adoption Special.
The special runs from Thursday, January 4 to Saturday, January 13.
This comes at a time when Aggieland Humane is critically full.
You can view adoptable dogs here: https://aggielandhumane.org/adopt-a-pet/
Aggieland Humane is now open Monday through Friday, 12 - 6 p.m., and on Saturdays, 12 - 5 p.m.
Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.