Applications due Feb. 1 for BTU Government-in-Action Youth Tour

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Each year, Bryan Texas Utilities sends some of the area’s best high school students on a trip of a lifetime to the nation’s capital.

The Government-in-Action Youth Tour is a program for high school sophomores, juniors or seniors who live in or go to school in BTU service territory.

Winners receive an all-expense-paid, 10-day trip to Washington D.C. to visit monuments, memorials and historical sights while fostering leadership skills and friendships with students from across the country.

Applications are due February 1, and the trip takes place in June.

Interested students can apply online.

