Assistance programs for those needing help with electric bills

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army Bryan-College Station is looking to help people with their bills.

“They may be experiencing having to make decisions on what to pay,” Tanisha Pickney, the director of social services, said.

Energy bills are on the rise and will continue to increase as colder weather moves in. But, the Salvation Army says thanks to funding from Atmos, anyone in Brazos County can apply for bill assistance.

“It’s open to apply for. They would just have to call, (979) 361-0618, and then we’ll set up an appointment with them to come in and to bring any documentation that we need so that we’re able to assist them. So as long as you’re a Brazos County resident, that’s all that matters,” Pickney said.

Bryan Texas Utilities says this time of year, they receive a lot of questions about bill assistance.

“We’re pretty heavily into the winter season, in the colder part of the season in Texas, people start seeing a little bit higher bills because their usage is higher, a lot of people around here have electric heat or heat pumps,” Meagan Brown, with BTU, said.

This is why they work with customers falling behind and create programs to get assistance. Plus, they have a list of local resources just like the Salvation Army opportunity.

“Give us a call. We’ll see what we can do for you. Also, there are a lot of different avenues and agencies in the community that will help with those types of things,” she said.

Anyone who can help can do so. BTU has a program where those who can, can help contribute to others’ bills.

“Any customer can sign up to donate, round up their bill to the nearest highest dollar, or donate a fixed amount each month,” she said. “They are distributing that to low-income families. And so that’s something that we are really happy to do for the community.”

