Bryan and College Station Fire Departments answer nearly 30,000 calls in 2023

Bryan and College Station Fire Departments answer nearly 30,000 calls in 2023
Bryan and College Station Fire Departments answer nearly 30,000 calls in 2023(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan and College Station Fire Departments spoke with KBTX Wednesday to discuss 2023 in review.

The College Station Fire Department answered 12,005 calls. The Bryan Fire Department answered 15,124.

“It’s like every year - busy,” Chris Lamb with the Bryan Fire Department said.

The majority of those calls weren’t for fires.

“Between 70 and 80 percent of our calls are EMS in nature, that’s people who are injured and need help,” Captain Stuart Marrs with the College Station Fire Department said.

For those EMS calls, car accident injuries, falls and breathing emergencies were the most frequent. According to Marrs, they work to keep their response time around six and a half minutes.

“We track that, and then when we are not getting there quick enough that’s when, you know, we need to add more resources to the fire department,” he said.

In 2023, the College Station Fire Department added a new ambulance to their fleet and announced plans to build their seventh fire station on Greens Prairie Road.

It’s all part of their work to keep up with population growth and maintain their average response time.

”We’re aware of where the growth is and what’s coming into certain areas so that we can plan accordingly and put our resources where they’re needed,” he added.

The Bryan Fire Department also added a new ambulance in 2023, and plan to add another fire truck in 2024.

By adding the ambulance, the fire department has staffed their community paramedic program for 24 hours a day, freeing up critical resources for where they’re most needed.

”We’re always striving to get better and better response times. We’re good this year. We always have a goal to get to our citizens the quickest and obviously the safest way possible because we know a lot of times this is a life altering event,” Lamb said.

Structure fires and wildfires were at the top of the list for both departments, but Lamb said they’ve watched the number of structure fires fall over time.

Which one happened more? According to Lamb - check the calendar.

“It’s kind of situational with the seasons. Is it cold out? People using their heaters, their fireplaces? Is it hot or dry outside? Are we getting a lot more wildfires?” he said.

Throughout the year, the two fire departments spent time working side by side. They’re helping the whole community, not just their own city.

“At a moment’s notice, we’re always willing to go help our neighbor,” Lamb remarked.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union
IHOP closes near campus, plans show large future development coming to the area
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The family inside this Leon County home safely escaped Sunday night before the fire spread.
UTVs may have sparked separate fires that damaged two Leon County structures
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from the agency but will...
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from ESD
Jeramie Garrett is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading...
Man arrested in connection to aggravated robbery of smoke shop

Latest News

It was an unprecedented year, with an impeachment trial, a representative unanimously expelled...
State Senator Kolkhorst discusses legislative updates, expectations for 2024
Wednesday Evening Weather Update - January 3
Drought-denting rain fell across just about the entire Brazos Valley Tuesday night into...
A tall drink of water: Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley from Tuesday night
The crash happened on Highway 105 near County Road 314.
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on SH 105 in Grimes County