Bryan Fire Department vehicle involved in collision with SUV
A firefighter was sent to a hospital to be treated for injuries and was later released.
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An investigation is underway into a vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening involving an SUV and a Bryan Fire Department vehicle.
The City of Bryan Fire Department confirms the unit was responding to an emergency call at the time of the wreck.
The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on N Sims Avenue near MLK.
According to scanner radio traffic, “Battalion 1″ was the unit involved in the crash and one firefighter was injured. A spokesman for Bryan Fire said the firefighter was checked out at a hospital and later released.
The condition of the SUV driver wasn’t immediately available.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
