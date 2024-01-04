Bryan wrestler stepping into the ring with WWE Superstar

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A standout wrestler from Bryan is gearing up to have one of the biggest matches in her career.

Mia Friday will be squaring off against former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

The two will face each other at Reality Of Wrestling’s Slamuary event on Jan. 13 in Texas City.

Mia Friday, whose real name is Tamia Bertram, began her wrestling training at Lions Pride Sports at the age of 13 and was the school’s first female student.

She has since competed across the country and even in Japan.

When she’s not in the ring she is a senior and Bryan Collegiate High School.

After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Houston and continue her wrestling training at Reality Of Wrestling under WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T.

Friday recently won the Interim Diamonds Division Championship and called out Perez after the match.

The two have previously wrestled before and Friday credits Perez for helping her discover who she was in the ring.

“She was confident in herself, and she inspired me to find myself,’ Friday said. “Since that 15-year-old last wrestled her I curated Mia Friday, I found out who she was, I built her brand. Since that last time I’ve really discovered who I truly am.”

Perez, a current WWE NXT Superstar, has had a successful career so far.

She has already won the NXT Women’s Championship, NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, NXT Iron Survivor Challenge, NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament and appeared in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

