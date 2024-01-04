Calling all ballers: It’s time to register for the Brazos Valley Youth Basketball season

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -If you love basketball and want to get your head in the game, the Brazos Valley Youth Basketball season is starting soon!

You can register to play here.

“Basketball for me is a time where people can come together, be competitive and learn how to lose and win,” said athletic director Roderick Harris.

The Brazos Valley Youth Basketball League works with about 500 young athletes from the Bryan and College Station area.

The league is split into five age groups with different skill levels.

According to the Brazos Valley Youth Sports Association website, the groups are:

1. Freshmen (Ages 6, 7 & 8) 8ft goals

2. Sophomore (Ages 9 & 10) 10ft

3. Junior Varsity (Ages 11 & 12) 10ft

4. Varsity (Ages 13, 14) 10ft

5. Elite* High School Select League (16u)

“This year we’re going to allow the 16-year-olds to play. It’s going to be a beautiful thing. A lot of them have been ‘hey Coach Ghost man’ because you know they grew up with me in the league, so they want to make sure I gave them that opportunity,” added Harris.

Draft day will be on Feb. 24th, and teams will start practice & scrimmages starting Feb. 26th.

Games will be held at Legends Event Center every Monday and Wednesday from 5:45 P.M. to 8:45 P.M..

