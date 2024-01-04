Catholic Charities of Central Texas offers utility assistance ahead of winter months

By Anna Maynard
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:42 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Catholic Charities of Central Texas is offering utility bill payment assistance to those in need.

They’ve been offering this program throughout the Brazos Valley since 2008.

Their goal is to help provide safe and comfortable living conditions as temperatures continue to drop.

Executive director Sara Ramirez said their multiple sources of funding allow them to offer this program without any set eligibility requirements.

”When we can help individuals not have to choose hunger over heat or whether or not for the elderly to go and get their prescription medication so that they can pay their electric bill or their gas bill. It really does help someone give a different perspective,” she said.

For more information on utility payment assistance, call Catholic Charities of Central Texas at (979) 822-9340 or visit their website at this link here.

