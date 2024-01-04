Educating kids about agriculture

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning
By Ferrill Gibbs
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At a recent 4-H event called “Pizza Ranch,” Taylor Anderson showed kids where their food comes from by showing them how pizza is made.

“Everyone loves pizza!” she said. “So, through Pizza Ranch, we’re hoping to educate the kids on the agriculture that goes into the pizza.”

Anderson, along with her fellow ambassadors, arranged a group of stations which correspond to each component of a pizza. That’s when the learning starts.

“They go to the wheat station, and learn about how the wheat goes into the crust. Then, they move on to the master gardeners, who talk about the different vegetables and the tomatoes that are in the sauce. Then, they talk about dairy, and the cheese that goes on the pizza. Each station is supposed to represent each part of the pizza.”

Anderson hopes kids learn an appreciation for food production, and maybe even get inspired.

“It’s super important for kids to hear about agriculture, from people in agriculture, because they’re the ones with hands-on experience who can talk about the benefits of agriculture.”

Of course, it’s all second nature to Anderson, whose life was spent out on the farm.

“I’ve grown up in agriculture! I’ve been showing since I was 8, and I grew up on a cattle ranch. So I guess growing up with an agricultural background, it’s something I love. The agriculture industry is something I want to protect.”

