First Responder Salute: Senior Warden Adam R. Gonzales

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Senior Warden Adam R. Gonzales of the William P. Clements Unit.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Senior Warden Adam R. Gonzales of the William P. Clements Unit.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced that Gonzales has been selected as the 2023 Warden of the Year.

The award is given to wardens who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, mentorship, vision and statistical performance.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman-Grisham.

