Focus at Four: How to navigate changes in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid

By Delaney Peden
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year, there are changes to the application for Federal Student Aid.

Applications just opened for 2024.

Delisa Falks, the Assistant Vice President of Financial Aid at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four today to talk more about the changes applicants can expect to see.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

