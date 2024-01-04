Fog in the forecast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many across the Brazos Valley woke up to a thick layer of fog on Thursday morning, and we expect to see a similar set up both Saturday and Sunday morning as well.

Fog in BCS - 1/4/24 (kbtx)

Believe it or not, Thursday’s fog had a lot to do with Tuesday’s rain, in the same way that Friday’s forecasted rain helps support the idea of fog as we wake up this weekend. This is because moisture is one of the key ingredients needed when it comes to fog formation, or more specifically, radiation fog formation, which is what see most commonly in the Brazos Valley. The rain that fell on Tuesday saturated the ground, providing a moisture source for the fog. This then raises the question as to why fog formed Thursday morning rather than Wednesday morning. Well, that is because Wednesday was missing the other two ingredients used in this recipe; calm winds and clear skies.

Overcast skies were paired with winds sustained around 10mph overnight Tuesday and into the early morning hours of Wednesday. The clouds worked to trap warmer air near the surface, preventing adequate cooling, and therefore keeping air temperatures warmer. Meanwhile, the winds worked to mix dry and moist air together, which drove dewpoint temperatures down. When the air and dewpoint temperatures work in opposite directions, it is impossible to get fog to form, hence why fog was not a factor Wednesday morning.

Fog is essentially a cloud on the ground, and in the same way clouds form, the atmosphere has to be saturated (i.e. the air and dewpoint temperatures are equal) for fog formation. Saturation can be reached through the unity of the aforementioned ingredients; as moisture near the surface drives dewpoints up, calm winds and clear skies allow air temperatures to cool efficiently overnight, allowing the two temperatures to become equal.

All that fog you drove through this (Thursday) morning -- has a chance at a repeat at sunrise both Saturday AND Sunday.



Areas of dense fog possible. Current forecast for visibility as we start each day this weekend ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/pOwmcO3c48 — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) January 4, 2024

Friday looks to bring rainfall to the Brazos Valley, which will help to saturate the ground yet again. However, this time, the clouds and wind look to move out with the rain by the afternoon hours, which would support fog formation as early as Friday evening. This fog will stick with us through sunrise Saturday, and although we don’t anticipate any additional rainfall on Saturday, the ground will still likely be wet enough to support a second round of fog come Sunday morning. So, if you are looking to get out and about early this weekend, keep in mind that reduced visibility could be an issue.

If you snap any neat pictures of the fog this weekend, we would love to see them! You can upload them to this link.

