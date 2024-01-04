Former Bryan standout transferring to Texas A&M

LB/RB Nic Caraway, Senior(Bryan Vikings)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Bryan Vikings standout Nic (Caraway) Scourton is coming back to Aggieland as he’s committed to Texas A&M he tells On3Sports.

Scourton is a 6′4 280 pound linebacker.

He started his career at Purdue where he played in 11 games this season recording 50 tackles with ten sacks. During his two seasons with the Boilermakers he finished with 48 solo tackles, 24 assisted tackles and 12 sacks.

In high school Nic ranked as the No. 105 recruit in the country and a 4-star prospect by Rivals.

He played in the 2022 All-American Bowl (Jan. 8, 2022), an annual bowl featuring the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

He was two-time first team all-district (Texas District 12-6A) recording 136 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, eight sacks and five forced fumbles over his final two seasons of high school.

