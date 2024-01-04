Holmon Wiggins named Co-Offensive Coordinator, Wide Receivers Coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko announced the hire of Holmon Wiggins as the co-offensive coordinator / wide receivers coach. Wiggins comes to Aggieland after five seasons at Alabama as the wide receivers coach, including the previous three seasons as the assistant head coach of offense.

During his time in Tuscaloosa, Wiggins produced a Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award winner in DeVonta Smith in 2020. He also developed five first round NFL Draft picks, including Jaylen Waddle (No. 6 overall), DeVonta Smith (No. 10), Henry Ruggs III (No. 12), Jameson Williams (No. 12) and Jerry Jeudy (No. 15).

In 2023, Wiggins coached Jermaine Burton to a career-best season as the senior racked up 798 yards receiving on 39 catches for eight touchdowns, while ranking sixth in the nation and leading the SEC averaging 20.5 yards per reception. Wiggins tutored Jameson Williams and John Metchie III to 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons in 2021, marking the second time in Alabama history a wide receiver duo eclipsed 1,000 yards in the same season. Williams finished the campaign a Biletnikoff finalist and first team All-American after catching 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Metchie III led the team with 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Wiggins mentored Smith in 2020 to arguably the best season by a wide receiver in college football history on his way to winning the Heisman, as well as the Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Paul Hornung Award. He caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns, setting SEC marks for yards and receiving touchdowns, while finishing his career with the SEC records for receptions (235), yards (3,965) and touchdowns (46).

He made an immediate impact in his first season in Tuscaloosa in 2019 producing two 1,000-plus yard receivers in the same season for the first time in Alabama history. Smith turned in an impressive season with 68 receptions for a team-best 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Jerry Jeudy led the team in receptions with 77 while recording 1,163 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Prior to his time in Alabama, Wiggins spent three years coaching wide receivers at Virginia Tech (2015-18), following four seasons at Memphis (2012-15) as the wide receivers coach and one season at Tulsa in 2011 coaching running backs. He also served a stint at Illinois State as the running backs coach from 2006-10.

Wiggins began his coaching career at his alma mater New Mexico, after an outstanding playing career with the Lobos. He was a three-year starter at running back, finishing his career with 1,833 rushing years while setting the Lobos’ single-season record for punt returns (46) and punt return yards (392). He is a 2003 graduate of the University of New Mexico.

Wiggins and his wife Dominique have four daughters, Justyce, Karyn, Brooklyn and Journye, and two sons, Kingston and Legend.

