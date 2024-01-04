Making home improvements in 2024? Here’s what you need to know

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Many people are hoping to tackle some home improvement projects this year.

Angie Hicks, the co-founder of Angi Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List, breaks down the trends for 2024 and shares tips for planning and budgeting your updates.

“We recently published the Angie State of Home spending report and found out in 2023 some of the more popular projects were interior painting. Great way to freshen up your house as well as bathroom remodeling and then maintenance, so small projects that keep your house running smoothly,” said Hicks.

She said in 2024, many of the home improvements will revolve around the kitchen.

“People are planning on buying new appliances now that they’re more readily available, as well as remodeling their kitchen. And their kitchen remodel can vary pretty dramatically from a full kitchen remodel to, you know, updating a back splash to give your room a new look,” explained Hicks.

Hicks said exterior paint jobs will also be popular in 2024.

Hicks added, a good project to do in January is to assess your home and figure out what needs to be done.

Walk through each room and think about what you’d like to improve, while keeping a budget in mind for projects.

Some projects are okay to DIY, but Hicks suggests calling in a professional for major construction, plumbing and electrical issues.

She said to ask yourself three questions when considering tackling a home improvement project alone:

Do I have the talent? Do I have the tools? Do I have the time?

“A project that might take a pro just a couple of days might take you several weekends when you’re pulling it, you know working on it, with work and other obligations,” added Hicks.

Angi.com is a resource you can use to find top-rated professionals in the area to help you with your dream remodel.

