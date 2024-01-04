Making tangerine marshmallows with the team at Red Board Tavern & Table

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re making this dish at home, be prepared to make a delicious mess.

First you’ll need to add a thin layer of oil to a pan. Once it’s oiled, add powdered sugar.

“Trust me, with this project, powdered sugar is your friend,” Red Board Tavern & Table Chef, Craig Schmidt, said.

Get your mixer out. You’re going to add sugar and water for this first step. Then, you’ll sprinkle in your gelatin.

“This is called blooming. It slowly absorbs into the water. This is just Knox powder, just like you’d get at the store in little packets,” Chef Schmidt said.

While your ingredients are mixing, you’ll move over to the stove to make the marshmallow.

“We’ve got 1 1/2 cups of plain corn syrup. Then we’re going to add in 1 1/2 cups of granulated sugar and a 1/2 cup of water. We’re going to bring this up to 240°,” Chef Schmidt explained.

Once your concoction has cooked to 240°, you’ll add it to your mixing bowl and continue to mix.

“This will mix for about 5 minutes, until it cools down about 120°,” Chef Schmidt said.

For extra flavor, you’ll add some tangerine pulp to the mix. (Chef Schmidt has also used other flavors. This is your preference.)

Once everything is mixed, it should look nice and fluffy like one giant marshmallow.

You’ll pour the mixture into your powdered pan and let it sit on the counter overnight. Do not refrigerate.

The next morning, cut your marshmallows into blocks and enjoy them how you like.

For more delicious recipes, visit Red Board Table & Tavern in Navasota Wednesday through Saturday from 7am to 11pm and Sunday from 7am to 8pm.

To place an order for carry out, call (936) 727- 2537.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.