New year, new job opportunities in Burleson County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Economic Development Council and The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to host a Hiring Event.

Start the new year off right by attending the event on Thursday, January 11 from 10am to 2pm at the Caldwell Civic Center.

Be prepared to visit local businesses and meet your possible new potential employer.

Resumes are not required, but they are encouraged.

If you are a local business and would like to participate in this event, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (979) 567-0000.

For more information, visit the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce website here.

