New year, new job opportunities in Burleson County

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Economic Development Council and The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to host a Hiring Event.

Start the new year off right by attending the event on Thursday, January 11 from 10am to 2pm at the Caldwell Civic Center.

Be prepared to visit local businesses and meet your possible new potential employer.

Resumes are not required, but they are encouraged.

If you are a local business and would like to participate in this event, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (979) 567-0000.

For more information, visit the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce website here.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Christopher Morgan for failing to comply...
TDCJ searching for wanted man with ties to Bryan-College Station
At least two people were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on...
Video shows arrests of two people on Highway 6 that stopped traffic near Navasota
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The crash happened on Highway 105 near County Road 314.
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on SH 105 in Grimes County

Latest News

Making tangerine marshmallows with the team at Red Board Tavern & Table.
Making tangerine marshmallows with the team at Red Board Tavern & Table
Home improvement
Making home improvements in 2024? Here’s what you need to know
Home improvement
home improvement
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - Red Board Tavern