Sam Houston Coaches’ Radio Show returns to HEB

HUNTSVILLE – The Sam Houston Coaches’ Radio Show will return to HEB Huntsville on Monday, Jan. 8, highlighting Bearkat Men’s and Women’s Basketball as they enter Conference USA play in 2024.

The show, sponsored by HEB, will take place at Texas True BBQ inside HEB’s Huntsville location each Monday for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and will be hosted by Carlos Zimmermann, the Voice of the Bearkats.

Weekly segments will include interviews with men’s head coach Chris Mudge and women’s head coach Ravon Justice, along with selected players and guests. Fans are encouraged to attend and ticket giveaways will be available each week.

The shows are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. each week and can be heard via the Bearkat Sports Network on GoBearkats.com and the Bearkat Sports app. Fans will also have the option to watch live on the Bearkat Sports Network YouTube channel. All shows will be archived on those platforms.

Full Schedule

January 8

January 15

January 22

January 29

February 5

February 12

February 19

February 26

March 4

