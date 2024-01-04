St. Joseph girls track team receives rings for state title

The St. Joseph high school girls track and field team was honored for their TAPPS Class 2A...
The St. Joseph high school girls track and field team was honored for their TAPPS Class 2A Championship last spring.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. Joseph high school girls track and field team was honored on Wednesday for their 2023 TAPPS Class 2A Championship last spring.

Their championship rings recently came in, and a Ring Ceremony was held at the Kalinec Wellness Center.

At the state meet, the Eagles needed to place third or higher in the 4 by 400 meter relay, which is the last event, and they came in second to seal the win.

This marks the first team state title in the history of St. Joseph High School.

“Nine years of me coaching here, four years for our seniors of hard-work and dedication and we had some ups and downs throughout the seasons and they just persevered and continued to work hard and this is one of the best days of my life.. whenever they won especially with how close it was at the end and all of us getting to celebrate this with our school community was really special,” St. Joseph Girls Track and Field Head Coach Taylor Schroll said.

The Eagles lose two seniors but have a strong sophomore class that’ll look to repeat this spring.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union
IHOP closes near campus, plans show large future development coming to the area
At least two people were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on...
Video shows arrests of two people on Highway 6 that stopped traffic near Navasota
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.
College Station police find missing girl
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from the agency but will...
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from ESD

Latest News

Kyle Field
Texas A&M adds Tony Jerod-Eddie as Defensive Line Coach
Holmon Wiggins named Co-Offensive Coordinator, Wide Receivers Coach
Texas A&M Football Adds Wesley McGriff as Defensive Backs Coach
Aggie women to open spring tennis season ranked No. 2 by ITA