Texas A&M adds Tony Jerod-Eddie as Defensive Line Coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko announced he will retain former Texas A&M and NFL football defensive lineman Tony Jerod-Eddie as defensive line coach. Jerod-Eddie was recently promoted from defensive analyst to on the field assistant football coach at Texas A&M.

Jerod-Eddie first came to Aggieland from DeSoto High School in the fall of 2008. He was an honorable mention All-State defensive lineman from both The Associated Press and the Texas Sports Writer’s Association.

As a true freshman, he started seven games while playing in all 12 contests. In addition to his 20 tackles, which included 3.0 tackles for loss as well as his first quarterback sack against Miami, Jerod-Eddie blocked a kick against Texas Tech.

Jerod-Eddie saw action in all 13 games as a sophomore starting five games on the interior of the defensive line and helping the Aggies reach the Independence Bowl against Georgia. His top game came against Utah State when he recorded six stops including one for loss and picked up a half-sack. He also blocked an extra point against Oklahoma.

As a junior, he started and played in all 13 games while helping Texas A&M advance to the Cotton Bowl against Tennessee. Jerod-Eddie had 49 total tackles and blocked another kick, an extra point against Missouri. He notched a career-high eight tackles against Oklahoma in an upset win over the Sooners and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as he helped the Aggies to a share a Big 12 South Conference title.

His senior season of 2011 the Aggies won the Texas Bowl with Jerod-Eddie earning second-team All-Conference honors as selected by the league’s coaches. He ended the season with 48 tackles to lead all Aggie defensive linemen and led the way with four quarterback sacks. A four-year Aggie letterman, he ended his career playing in 51 games and making 38 starts.

Jerod-Eddie signed a free agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers after the 2012 NFL draft and played for the club from 2012-2016, including Super Bowl XLVII against the Baltimore Ravens.

After a bout with lupus, Jerod-Eddie retired from the NFL but spent time working with the Denver Broncos organization. He returned to Texas A&M in 2020 to work with the Aggie defensive line where he was mentored by coaches Terry Price and Elijah Robinson.

He has worked with Aggie defensive linemen such as Bobby Brown III (Los Angeles Rams), DeMarvin Leal (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Micheal Clemons (New York Jets).

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.