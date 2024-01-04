Texas A&M assistant professor discusses plan to link ERCOT to other Southeastern grids

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:41 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Reporting from the Dallas Morning News shows there’s a plan in the works to link the Texas ERCOT electric grid to other Southeastern states.

The news outlet reports state regulators have worked for over a decade with a private company to create the “Southern Spirit Transmission”.

The 320-mile line would run from the Texas/Louisiana border, through Louisiana and into Mississippi to connect with grids in the Southeastern U.S. That would allow power to flow into and out of Texas depending on the need.

“Southern Spirit Transmission will fundamentally serve as “ice storm insurance” for Texas, providing back-up power to ERCOT in times of high energy demand,” Pattern Energy said in a statement to KBTX. “Southern Spirit was granted Federal approval to preserve ERCOT’s independence. It will bring significant reliability and economic benefits by connecting two robust systems, create thousands of jobs and allow Texas to export surplus renewable energy to southeastern states.”

Texas A&M assistant professor Adam Birchfield joined News 3 at 6 Wednesday to discuss the project. You can watch our full interview in the player above.

