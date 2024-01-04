Texas A&M Football Adds Wesley McGriff as Defensive Backs Coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko announced the addition of Wesley McGriff to serve as the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. McGriff comes to Aggieland after coaching the defensive backs at Auburn in 2023.

The 2023 campaign marked McGriff’s third stint at Auburn, where he previously served as an assistant coach in 2019-20 and the 2016 seasons. In 2023, Auburn’s defense ranked 16th in the country and second-best in the SEC in third down conversion percentage (.317). The passing defense was third-best in the league allowing 202.0 yards per game, while ranking fourth in interceptions with 12. During his first stint on the Plains, McGriff was part of a coaching staff that led the Tigers to a Sugar Bowl berth in 2016 and ranked second in the SEC in scoring defense (15.6 ppg) and third-down conversion defense (.340), as well as third in the conference in rushing defense (124.8 ypg).

McGriff coached at Louisville during the 2022 season where he mentored one of the stingiest secondaries in the nation. The Cardinals ranked No. 10 in the nation in interceptions (15), which was second-best in the ACC. Louisville allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (206.5) in the league, and junior defensive back Kei’Trel Clark went on to earn All-ACC honors in 2022.

He served two stints at Ole Miss, including the 2017-18 seasons as the defensive coordinator, while adding associate head coach duties in 2018, and the 2012 campaign as co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. McGriff reached the professional ranks working with the defensive backs for the New Orleans Saints from 2013-15, including his first season when the Saints ranked second in allowing 194.1 passing yards per game.

Prior to his time in Oxford and the NFL, he spent the 2011 season as defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Vanderbilt where he helped the Commodores to their fifth all-time bowl appearance.

McGriff’s time in Nashville was preceded by four seasons at Miami, where he mentored some of the ACC’s top defensive backs. Before joining the Miami staff, McGriff served four years at Baylor as recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach, which was followed by his first SEC coaching position at Kentucky where he coached running backs in 2001 and cornerbacks the following season.

A native of Tifton, Georgia, McGriff started at linebacker for Savannah State from 1987-89 and was named the conference’s 1989 Male Academic Athlete of the Year. He received his bachelor’s degree while graduating cum laude in 1990 and earned a master’s in public administration from Georgia Southern in 1993. McGriff was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1990 and was a member of the Army Reserves until 2001.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.