‘This is one of those lifetime changes,’ Blinn College funding now based on student success

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas House Bill 8 went into effect last September, changing the community college funding model from enrollment-based to student success-based.

House Bill 8 invested an additional $683 million into funding for community colleges, leading to a 23% average funding increase across the state.

There are three metrics to the state’s new outcome-based funding formula.

Students who transfer from community colleges to four-year public universities in Texas. High school students who complete dual enrollment courses at a community college. Graduates seeking degrees in high-demand fields, or who would earn more money in their field with a degree versus without.

Blinn College Executive Vice Chancellor Leighton Schubert said that a change like this only comes around once in a generation.

“It is a fundamental change, and this is one of those once-in-a-lifetime changes,” he said.

Before House Bill 8 was enacted, state funding for community colleges was based primarily on enrollment numbers. Other metrics, including student success, were also considered but Schubert said those accounted for a small percentage of money. Schubert said Blinn College performed consistently well in the pre-existing student success metrics.

Under House Bill 8, Blinn College’s funding increased by $7.4 million year-over-year. That money, Schubert said, will be invested back into the campus.

“We put that right back into what makes us successful,” he said. “We put that right back into our students.”

The money isn’t just going into educational programs. He said that although education is, “the heart of what [they] do,” there are other aspects of a community college experience that contribute to student success, things that don’t take place inside the classroom.

Recently, Blinn College started an E-Sports league on campus, in addition to other student organizations and intramural sports already offered. According to Schubert, investing in other services opens up more opportunities for students.

“We want our students to succeed not only in the classroom but also in life,” he said.

Schubert said he believes House Bill 8 will lead to an improved student experience by pushing community colleges to invest in their entire campus to secure more funding. He said this will lead to better-prepared graduates as they take their next steps.

“It’s not just getting them in the door. It’s how we make them better students,” he added.

