US Mint pays tribute to Harriet Tubman with commemorative coins

The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.
The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.(Source: U.S. Mint)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman on the bicentennial of her birth go on sale Thursday from the U.S. Mint.

Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist’s life.

The silver dollar depicts Tubman as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad.

The half dollar shows her as a spy and Union nurse during the Civil War.

The $5 gold coin features an older Tubman gazing in the distance toward the future.

The coins can be purchased separately or as a set for $836.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman home.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on...
Video shows arrests of two people on Highway 6 that stopped traffic near Navasota
TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Christopher Morgan for failing to comply...
TDCJ searching for wanted man with ties to Bryan-College Station
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
The crash happened on Highway 105 near County Road 314.
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on SH 105 in Grimes County
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.
College Station police find missing girl

Latest News

File - The Dunkin' logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A customer...
Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
FDA looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts in people using Ozempic, other weight loss drugs
New Jersey A.G. Matthew J. Platkin spoke during a press conference about the death of a Muslim...
Bias not suspected in shooing of Muslim leader, New Jersey A.G. says
The keyboard redesign will be Microsoft’s biggest change to PC keyboards since it introduced a...
Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots