Wreaths Across America collecting, retiring wreaths from graves this weekend

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ellen Fuller at Wreaths Across America joined First News at Four this week.

This Saturday, volunteers will gather at the Bryan and College Station City Cemeteries to collect and retire the wreaths that were laid upon veterans’ graves. Fuller says if you would like to help, come out to either cemetery at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Also, a donation match is being offered by the organization from now until January 16.

When you sponsor a wreath for $17 for a veteran grave, it helps Gold Star Help - Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley Cemetery Supporters, with its many year-round projects, such as cemetery & headstone cleanings, veterans & caregiver outreach, and educational programs.

You can sponsor a wreath online.

Checks payable to, WAA-tx0275p, can be mailed to:

PO BOX 1000

College Station, TX 77841

Fuller says the three principles of Wreaths Across America are to remember, honor, and teach. She said one way to practice the third principle is by learning more about these veterans. She said you can use “Find a Grave” to learn more and actually locate the graves of these veterans.

