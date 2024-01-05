Accused drunken driver arrested after mistaking police station for hotel

The man was more than three times over the legal limit for driving
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Police are recommending a man be charged with his fourth drunken driving offense after they say he confused their department’s building for a hotel.

On Thursday at around 2:30 a.m., police saw a small SUV parked crooked in a stall that is designated for police vehicles.

When police went to investigate, officers found the vehicle was still running with a man slumped over the wheel.

An officer knocked on the window and woke the man up. Police said he struggled to roll down the window.

According to an incident report, there were empty beer cans in the vehicle.

The man’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit for driving. He was brought to the Wood County Jail on suspicion of his fourth offense for operating while intoxicated.

