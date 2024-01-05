Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Jetta

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jetta is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Jan. 5.

This beautiful Husky mix is almost 2 years old. Jetta knows commands such as “sit” and “shake.”

Aggieland Humane Society has a $24 dog adoption special happening until Jan. 13. This comes at a time when they are critically full.

Take a look at Jetta and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. Aggieland Humane has new hours for the new year. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

