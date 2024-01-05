Aggies Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Texas A&M Aggies were honored for their character and integrity, earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Bronze Award, the organization recently announced.

“Ethics and sportsmanship go right along with the six core values of the University – Leadership, Integrity, Selfless Service, Excellence, Loyalty and Respect,” head coach G Guerrieri said. “I think it is important we always remember who we are representing when our players put on the Texas A&M uniform and the responsibilities we owe to our young fans, alumni and family members to try our hardest to live up to the Aggie core values, and to act with respect for the game and our opponent.”

Of the 64 NCAA Division I Championship participants, only two were recognized with an ethics and sportsmanship award – Texas A&M and Stanford. The Aggies were one of only six of the 347 NCAA Division I squads earning the honor.

The Bronze Award is granted to any team that accumulated yellow cards numbering between 31-50% of the games played.

“It is a privilege to wear our soccer uniform,” Guerrieri said. “As a member of the Aggie soccer family it means people always see us as if we have the uniform on, even if we are in the classroom, supermarket, church or out supporting another A&M team. We must always strive to hold ourselves to those same high core values, especially in the heat of competition.”

In all, only 44 men’s or women’s soccer teams across the three NCAA divisions, NAIA and the junior college ranks earned an ethics and sportsmanship award, including four gold, 26 silver and 14 bronze.

Texas A&M was honored with the award for the fourth time, also gaining the distinction in 2014, ‘16 and ‘19.

“We are honored to receive this award again,” Guerrieri said. “We take great pride in the way our players, coaches and bench personnel behave and carry themselves on and off the soccer field.”

The Maroon & White wrapped up the 30th winning season in 31 years of the program. The Aggies posted a 10-8-4 record, playing in their 28th NCAA Tournament in the last 29 years and advancing to the second round for the 24th time in the last 26 years – a mark only eclipsed by North Carolina.

