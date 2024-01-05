Aggies Edged out by Georgia in SEC Opener 54-50

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was doomed by a late scoring drought in a 54-50 loss to the Georgia Lady Bulldogs in Thursday’s SEC opener at Stegeman Coliseum.

Texas A&M (12-2, 0-1 SEC) was unable to score in the final 6:05 of the contest. The teams traded three buckets apiece early in the fourth quarter and a pair of Javyn Nicholson free throws tied the game at 50-50 with 5:45 left in the contest. Ultimately, Nicholson scored the game-winning jumper with 3:46 remaining as the Aggies missed their last seven shots from the field and committed three turnovers down the stretch.

Endyia Rogers paced the Aggies with a season-high 18 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds and added three assists and two steals. Aicha Coulibaly added 13 points.

Texas A&M committed an uncharacteristic 22 turnovers in the game. The Aggies were also doomed by 7-of-29 (24.1%) shooting from 3-point range. On a positive note, the Maroon & White held Georgia to 28 points in the final three quarters after yielding 26 in the opening stanza. After shooting 55.0% (11-of-20) from the field in the first quarter, Georgia was stymied to the tune of 26.2% (11-of-42) the remainder of the contest.

The Aggies fell behind early, 12-3, as Georgia (10-4, 1-0 SEC) made 6-of-7 from the field to start the game. Texas A&M trimmed the deficit to 14-10 at the 3:22 mark of the first period behind a 3-point field goal by Rogers and a jumper by Coulibaly, but the Lady Bulldogs stretched the gap to 26-18 heading into the first intermission. Sydney Bowles kept the Aggies in the striking distance with a pair of 3-pointers in the final 2:05 of the quarter.

Texas A&M synched up its defense in the second quarter holding Georgia to 33.3% (5-of-15) from the field to get back in the fray. Rogers converted on a 4-point play at the 3:41 mark, capping an 11-4 run and shaving the Bulldogs’ advantage to 32-31. The Aggies staked claim to their first lead of the game, 35-34, with 1:33 remaining in the first half with a layup by Rogers. Georgia went into halftime up 36-35 with Javyn Nicholson making her eighth bucket of the half in the waning moments.

The Aggies were held scoreless the first 4:07 of the third quarter, but Georgia was only able to stretch their edge to 38-35 before a Janiah Barker jumper. Texas A&M reclaimed the lead, 40-39, with a Rogers 3-pointer at the 3:57 mark. The Maroon & White held the Bulldogs to 1-of-12 (8.3%) shooting down the stretch and nursed a 43-41 advantage into the final intermission.

