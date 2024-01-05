Aggies Open SEC Play With Home Clash vs. LSU Tigers
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- The Texas A&M men’s basketball team opens SEC play with a 7:30 p.m. clash against the LSU Tigers on Saturday at Reed Arena.
- SERIES: LSU leads the all-time series, 28-20, but the Aggies own a 2-game winning streak after sweeping the season series with the Tigers in 2022-23. The sweep snapped a 10-game losing skid to the Tigers.
PROMOTIONS UPDATE
- HOLIDAY HOOPS: Tickets beginning at $5 (Balcony) available in advance or on gameday.
- AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, giveaways, and activities for the whole family! For ALL fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.
TV/RADIO INFORMATION
- The game will be televised on SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) on the call.
- The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network, locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton describing the action.
MILESTONES TO WATCH
- Texas A&M has won 12-straight SEC home games dating back to 2021-22.
- Wade Taylor IV’s next 3-pointer will be the 150th of his career. He would become the 7th player in school history to reach the milestone and the first since D.J. Hogg had 155 from 2015-18.
- Tyrece Radford needs 5 points to join Texas A&M’s 1,000-point club and 5 threes to reach 100.
- Henry Coleman III’s next point will be the 900th of his Texas A&M career.
TRENDS AND NOTABLES
- The Aggies are No. 25 in the NET and have a 3-3 record against Quad 1 opponents.
- Texas A&M’s 18.7 offensive rebounds/game rank No. 1 nationally. The Aggies average more than 2.0 offensive rebounds/game (18.7) than any other DI team.
- A&M is the nation’s only team to post 22 or more off. boards in 4 games. The only team to win the off. rebounds battle vs. the Aggies was Iowa State (17-15).
- Dominance on the offensive glass has led to A&M shooting 107 more FGA than its opponents (8.2/G).
- Texas A&M ranks No. 1 nationally with a 46.1 offensive rebounding percentage and No. 5 in adjusted offensive efficiency (119.5), according to Kenpom.com.
- Wade Taylor IV is 1 of 10 DI players averaging 15.0+ points while also compiling 50+ assists and 25+ steals. Taylor averages 17.6 points and has a SEC-best 59 assists and 27 steals.
- Henry Coleman III has become is the first Aggie to post 150+ points and 100+ rebounds during the non-conference schedule since at least the mid-1990s. He is 1 of 3 SEC players to do it this year.
- Andersson Garcia has 12 or more rebounds in 3 of his last 4 games ... After coming off the bench in 44 of his first 45 games at A&M, AG has started the past 2 games.
- Tyrece Radford missed 5 full games since Thanksgiving, but he returned to the lineup vs. PVAM to score 11 points and grab 7 rebounds (5 offensive).
- Hayden Hefner has averaged 5.9 3FGA/G over his last 8 games (38.3%) after averaging just 3.0 3FGA in the first 5 games (40.0%).
- The nation’s top free throw team last year, the Aggies have earned 22 or more trips to the FT line in the past 4 games, including 38 in each of the past 2.
