Aggies Open SEC Play With Home Clash vs. LSU Tigers

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- The Texas A&M men’s basketball team opens SEC play with a 7:30 p.m. clash against the LSU Tigers on Saturday at Reed Arena.

SERIES: LSU leads the all-time series, 28-20, but the Aggies own a 2-game winning streak after sweeping the season series with the Tigers in 2022-23. The sweep snapped a 10-game losing skid to the Tigers.

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, giveaways, and activities for the whole family! For ALL fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.

HOLIDAY HOOPS: Tickets beginning at $5 (Balcony) available in advance or on gameday.

The game will be televised on SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) on the call.

The Aggies are No. 25 in the NET and have a 3-3 record against Quad 1 opponents.

Texas A&M’s 18.7 offensive rebounds/game rank No. 1 nationally. The Aggies average more than 2.0 offensive rebounds/game (18.7) than any other DI team.

A&M is the nation’s only team to post 22 or more off. boards in 4 games. The only team to win the off. rebounds battle vs. the Aggies was Iowa State (17-15).

Dominance on the offensive glass has led to A&M shooting 107 more FGA than its opponents (8.2/G).

Texas A&M ranks No. 1 nationally with a 46.1 offensive rebounding percentage and No. 5 in adjusted offensive efficiency (119.5), according to Kenpom.com

Wade Taylor IV is 1 of 10 DI players averaging 15.0+ points while also compiling 50+ assists and 25+ steals. Taylor averages 17.6 points and has a SEC-best 59 assists and 27 steals.

Henry Coleman III has become is the first Aggie to post 150+ points and 100+ rebounds during the non-conference schedule since at least the mid-1990s. He is 1 of 3 SEC players to do it this year.

Andersson Garcia has 12 or more rebounds in 3 of his last 4 games ... After coming off the bench in 44 of his first 45 games at A&M, AG has started the past 2 games.

Tyrece Radford missed 5 full games since Thanksgiving, but he returned to the lineup vs. PVAM to score 11 points and grab 7 rebounds (5 offensive).

Hayden Hefner has averaged 5.9 3FGA/G over his last 8 games (38.3%) after averaging just 3.0 3FGA in the first 5 games (40.0%).