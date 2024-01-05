Aggies Ranked Seventh in Perfect Game Preseason Poll

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team checked in at No. 7 in the Perfect Game Preseason Poll, as announced by the publication Friday.

This marks the 12th time in program history that the Aggies will open the year inside the Top 10 of a major poll and the second straight season they have cracked the Perfect Game Preseason Top 10. Texas A&M is one of five SEC schools in the Top 10, which marks the most of any conference.

The Maroon & White are coming off their 37th trip to the NCAA tournament after finishing with a 38-27 record in 2023. Head coach Jim Schlossnagle, who is in his third season at the helm, returns 19 letterwinners from a season ago, while adding the No. 6 ranked recruiting class in the country. Sophomore Jace LaViolette headlines the list of returners for the Aggies, while Stanford transfer Braden Montgomery stands out among the newcomers. The duo was tabbed as Preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game on Thursday.

According to the poll, which is the first of five major preseason polls to be released, the Aggies will square off against seven teams inside the Top 25 throughout the 2024 season. Three of the series against Top 25 foes will take place at Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M is scheduled to open its 2024 campaign at Blue Bell Park against McNeese on Friday, February 16 at 6 p.m.

