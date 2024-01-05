Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation arrives home from Ukraine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The president of the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation arrived home after spending nearly three weeks in Ukraine.

Part of the reason the foundation was in Ukraine was to bring a little bit of Christmas to the children in the country. This past year foundation president, Lena Denman said they provided presents to 47 Ukrainian children in hospitals. 2023 was the second year that the foundation was able to deliver those gifts.

Denman said not only were the kids overjoyed, but the parents were thrilled to see their child get a gift this Christmas.

“One young lady was 11-years-old, just recovered from a heart surgery, and her father we found out had been wounded in the war, she just teared up,” Denman said. “I can’t imagine being 11-years-old and in a warzone and receiving a gift right after finding out my dad got injured on the front lines.”

The foundation was also in the Ukraine for another reason. Denman was visiting rehabilitation facilities across the country.

“Finding out they had soviet era equipment that needs to be replaced and it will cost hundreds of thousands and in some cases millions of dollars to do,” Denman said. “Hopefully we can get these frontline defenders where they can return to the front line or where they can recuperate with a much better sense of living than they have in the past.”

Since the war started the foundation has provided $3.5 million worth of medical supplies to the country.

“This year we are also expanding out. We’ve done humanitarian aid in the form of food, humanitarian aid in the form of nonlethal aid to the Ukrainian military, so our mission has expanded and we are no longer just medical supplies, but we have helped 23 institutions across the country,” Denman said.

On the morning of December 28th, Denman left Ukraine on a train to Poland. Later that night Russia launched one of its biggest air attacks of the war, killing 31 and injuring more than 150.

“It was absolutely devastating in terms of the strikes itself. The shopping mall where I had frequented and ate at a couple of days prior was hit and there was gas everywhere. The metro or subway station where my assistant usually goes when there’s air strikes was heavily damaged,” Denman said.

When Congress returns on January 15th, Denman hopes they will step up to provide defense aid too. Otherwise, she believes Russia will take control of Ukraine in a matter of months.

“If Russia takes over the country, one they’re not going to rebuild. It will be a scorched earth. Secondarily, it dramatically increases NATO’s borderline and that is not American security if Russia attacks a NATO state we are essentially in World War 3,” Denman said.

As the war continues Denman said the foundation will help Ukraine build up it’s cardiovascular centers.

“Right now when they go to deliver a heart transplant what happens is they have to carry heavy medical equipment by hand,” Denman said. “We are also looking to assist with veterans rehabilitation. That is a high cost, a high price tag, but it’s well worth it to help build the infrastructure in Ukraine.”

