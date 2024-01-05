Celebrate the start of a new year at First Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab a jacket and head to Historic Downtown Bryan for some family-friendly fun.

First Friday in Downtown Bryan is always packed full of entertainment and business specials. Plus, every month brings something new and different.

As always, you’ll be able to purchase goods from the Farmers’ Market of Brazos County vendors along Main Street and admire the artwork of local artists at the Art979 Art Loop by The Village Café.

You can catch local performers on the sidewalks as you walk around downtown and be sure to pop into The Grand Stafford Theater for some “Late Nite Karaoke” starting at 8pm.

If you’re worried about parking, you can always take the free shuttle that runs from the Texas A&M University’s Memorial Student Center (MSC) to Roy Kelly Parking Garage. The shuttle will depart the MSC starting at 6 pm, and run every 30 minutes. The final shuttle back to campus will depart from downtown at 9:30 pm.

To check out January First Friday business specials, visit the Destination Bryan website here.

