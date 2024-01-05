Classroom Champion Bryanna Stokes of Navasota High School

Bryanna Stokes
By Travis Musgrove
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion Bryanna Stokes. The Navasota High School Senior has a 5.2 grade point average and ranks 4th in her class.

Bryanna is on the All A Honor Roll and is a 3x earner of the Academic All-District Girls Basketball award.

When not busy with school and basketball you can find Bryanna volunteering with the Boys Making Moves Community Service group.

“She has this really super bubbly personality that she always seems really happy about stuff and really excited to see whatever we’re doing,” said math teacher Crystal Simpson. “She really does want to learn all the material. It’s not just a matter of finishing the stuff, but she wants to make sure she understands it.”

“If you want to be successful, stay focused. In today’s society, there’s a lot of distractions like that, that can get you off course,” said Classroom Champion Bryanna Stokes.

Athletically Bryanna plays basketball for the Rattlers. She is a TABC All – American, UIL All Region Girls in 4A, Girls Basketball Newcomer of the Year, and Offensive MVP for 2 years.

“Incredible offensive player. She’s like 20 points away from 1500 points and she’ll graduate here with probably being in the top three or four total all time leading scores,” said head basketball Coach Tommy Gates. “She has a high standard, she just kind of goes and does and she expects other people to follow.”

Bryanna is undecided on what college but she wants a degree in nursing and to be a travel nurse.

Congratulations to Bryanna Stokes of Navasota High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

