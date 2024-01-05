College Station church to host Food Drive Giveaway

To help fight food insecurity in the Brazos Valley, this Saturday, First United Methodist Church College Station is holding a food drive grocery giveaway from 1
By Delaney Peden
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To help fight food insecurity in the Brazos Valley, First United Methodist Church College Station is holding a Food Drive Grocery Giveaway from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The giveaway is first come, first serve, so Pastor Kefentse Risher says that getting there early can help ensure your spot.

He said volunteers are needed.

“It’s hard to be in a situation where you see a need and feel helpless to help out. This puts us in a position where we don’t feel helpless. We see an opportunity to combat this overarching food insecurity,” said Risher.

The event will be held at 1125 Wellborn Rd.

If you are interested in the event, you can find more information here.

