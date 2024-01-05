Construction for Luther Rehab Project to begin next week
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction for the Luther Rehab Project is scheduled to begin next week.
Luther Street will undergo a complete closure to through traffic, from Penberthy Boulevard to Marion Pugh Drive starting on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
The project’s timeline is estimated at nine months, contingent upon weather conditions and other factors.
