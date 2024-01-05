Contractor accused of taking money from Brazos County homeowner and not finishing repairs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Mold and exposed wiring are challenges faced by a Benchley homeowner who hired a local contractor back in 2022. Her issues were compounded by the contractor allegedly taking her money and leaving the job unfinished.

Maricela Lopez, a single mother on disability, does everything she can to provide shelter for her family. When it was time to replace her home’s siding, she paid Juan Pablo Sosa “$1,000 of a $1,800 bill” upfront for materials. Unfortunately, she says she neither received the materials nor saw any progress in the work.

“He’s wrong, he’s wrong for what he did because he knows that he took off with the money,’ said Lopez.

Incident reports filed with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office show that Sosa admitted to not completing the work and promised a refund. However, seven months later, the home remains in disrepair with no resolution. Lopez says when Sosa removed the original siding it left her home exposed to the elements where water was able to seep into the walls causing a long list of headaches.

“I got mold inside my house. The walls are popping in and all that stuff. He messed up some of my wiring, and my house is burnt a little bit from the inside. We’re scared that we’re going to end up burning inside the house,” Lopez added.

Similar stories are unfolding nationwide, capturing the attention of law enforcement.

“A thousand dollars doesn’t sound like much, but to some people it is. It’s everything. And so, then they’re left trying to fix the damage, and they’re also still trying to live and be able to feed themselves,” said Robertson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Bill Ruland.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has issued two arrest warrants for Sosa for deceptive trade practices and misapplication of a fiduciary, both misdemeanors but he hasn’t been located. Investigators suggest thorough research when hiring a contractor, even if they come recommended.

“There’s a lot of valuable research on the internet. There’s a lot of valuable information with the Better Business Bureau, just any of those places cause that’s the number one thing is just know who you’re dealing with,” Ruland added.

Despite her anger, Lopez expresses compassion for Sosa.

“I’m not a bad person. I’m not the kind of person that I want to see somebody locked up. We just believe that if we are going to hire somebody to do our job at least keep your word or say I can’t do it, I’ll refund you your money,” said Lopez.

According to online records, a lawsuit was filed against Sosa in Brazos County last year, where he received a citation for taking $900 from a Bryan homeowner and failing to complete the work. According to the sworn petition filed in Pct No. 4 the filing party says Sosa was “lying on several occasions of when he would complete work hired for,” and “Defendant was hired for home renovations and failed to abide by the terms of employment. He was given $900 and later failed to perform work promised.”

Lopez is in the process of creating a fundraiser to aid in her home repairs.

The BBB advises considering ten common mistakes to avoid when hiring the right fit for your home improvement project.

Not doing research: Hiring a contractor can be complex. It is important to check their experience, credentials, references, licenses, and performance. Remain organized and informed to be successful. BBB Business Profiles organize contractor reviews, star ratings, complaints, photos, and videos. They also list how many years the business has been in operation. Use the BBB Business Directory to view the profiles of local contractors in your area. You can filter your results by several criteria, such as viewing only BBB Accredited Businesses.

Not checking licenses, insurance, or permits: You don’t want to be held liable (or sued) for an accident on the job site. You don’t want your project to get shut down for not having a permit. You want hazardous materials or substances to be handled safely. Across different states, provinces, and regions, general contractors are required to maintain certain licenses, permits, and certifications. For some specialized trades, this can extend to certifications to handle hazardous materials like mold, asbestos, or waste products. Anyone you work with should be up to date on their insurance and certifications and secure the necessary work permits before hammers fly.

Not hiring a designer or architect: Sure, you have the vision for your home renovation, and your contractor has the know-how to tackle the work, but a designer or architect’s expertise could be critical. Projects involving entire room remodels, reimagined floor plans, elevations, and additions require professional insight. These professionals provide valuable information regarding the project’s aesthetic, functionality, and structural integrity. They’ll also work with you to add the personal touch that fits your aesthetic, scope, and budget.

Not hiring a professional: In some cases, simple home improvement tasks can absolutely be tackled by you and the people you know. But consider carefully before trusting a friend or family member to take on a project best handled by a professional. Their work could have a negative impact on your relationship if you have a bad experience. When you hire a general contractor who is experienced, licensed, and insured, you are better protected if something goes wrong.

Not gathering multiple bids: Be smart by comparing your top candidates’ services, quotes, and skillsets. Evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of the firms you are thinking about. This will help you make a knowledgeable decision.

Not having a signed contract: For deadlines, scope of work, warranties, materials, payment terms, and beyond, you can always go back to this document. Even when a project is completed, keep your contract and any relevant receipts, plans, or paperwork should you need to reference them in case disputes or misunderstandings arise.

Not paying responsibly: If a contractor only accepts cash and doesn’t give a receipt, that’s a huge red flag. Just like having a contract in hand, having an official transaction history is essential. When you pay with cash, there’s no paper trail. Instead, use checks or credit cards to track your project expenses for tax purposes, contract or spending disputes, and even fraud investigations. And always get a receipt for payment. Similarly, if a contractor wants payment in full upfront, that leaves you in a vulnerable position if the project goes off the rails. Consider a payment plan that gives you room to review the work while it’s being done and after it’s completed.

Not considering more than the price tag: While price is important, paying lower prices might result in poor craftsmanship, cheap materials, and ultimately, a bad end result. Consider all angles – especially regarding things like reputation, experience, and communication – when making big decisions. Related article: How to make your next home improvement project a success

Not communicating well: Responsiveness is one of the main ingredients in a trustworthy relationship; that’s why it’s included in BBB’s Standards for Trust. Pay careful attention to the communication habits of your candidates during the interview process, and be upfront about your communication needs as you explore what it will be like working with them. When a contractor is genuine, open, and communicative with you, they prioritize your trust, paving the way for a smoother project experience.

Not having an emergency budget: You’ve heard the stories: “We needed to hire asbestos removal experts.” Or: “We didn’t know we’d need to install a load-bearing steel beam!” Your project scope is always susceptible to things that are just out of your control. Get peace of mind by creating an emergency fund for these unforeseen circumstances.

