CSPD officer recognized for helping save a life

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Corporal Seale with the College Station Police Department received an Outstanding Service Award for responding to a suicide attempt where a person cut their arms.

The person was unconscious and severely bleeding. Corporal Seale applied a department-issued tourniquet to the patient’s arm to control the bleeding until medical help arrived.

Corporal Seale has been with CSPD since 2011.

Congratulations and thank you for your service, Corporal Seale!

