Focus at Four: Blood donations after the holidays

After the quick pace of the Holiday season, it can be easy to settle back into regular routine.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive to kick off the New Year.

Jennifer Young, Executive Director of the Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter, says that donating blood is a positive experience and is much less intimidating than it might appear.

She says it’s also a much-needed resource that can save a life.

“It only takes about eight to ten minutes, our phlebotomists are incredible, we have wonderful volunteers to welcome you and make you feel comfortable throughout the whole experience,” said Young.

Young said the winter months are often a time that they see donations slow down, but there is currently a need for all blood types.

She says if you missed out on their blood drive, you can find out more information on how to donate here.

